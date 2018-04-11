$6.62 Million in Sales Expected for Shotspotter Inc (SSTI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) will report $6.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shotspotter’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.60 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shotspotter will report full-year sales of $6.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.52 million to $32.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $43.79 million per share, with estimates ranging from $41.86 million to $45.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shotspotter.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SSTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on Shotspotter from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $19.75) on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder Motorola Solutions, Inc. sold 949,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $14,246,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan R. Stewart acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 990,690 shares of company stock worth $15,029,583.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Shotspotter by 3,457.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Shotspotter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shotspotter in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shotspotter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in Shotspotter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSTI stock opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. Shotspotter has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $26.77.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc is engaged in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company offers its software solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model. It has one operating segment with one business activity, providing gunshot detection systems. Its safety solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter (SST) SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure.

