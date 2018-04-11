$64.92 Million in Sales Expected for CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) to post sales of $64.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CNX Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.60 million. CNX Midstream Partners reported sales of $58.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $64.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $251.00 million to $300.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $339.02 million per share, with estimates ranging from $293.60 million to $441.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CNX Midstream Partners.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.48 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 48.53%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

CNXM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.63.

CNX Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.09. The stock had a trading volume of 104,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,771. CNX Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,169.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.76.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the company operates 18 compression and dehydration facilities. It also operates condensate handling facilities with handling capacities of 2,500 Bbl/d each in Majorsville, Pennsylvania, as well as Moundsville, West Virginia that provide condensate gathering, collection, separation, and stabilization services.

