Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 64,983 Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV)

Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Government Properties Income Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Government Properties Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Government Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Government Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Government Properties Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Government Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOV. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Government Properties Income Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOV opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. Government Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $1,217.50, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). Government Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $107.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Government Properties Income Trust will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Government Properties Income Trust Profile

Government Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through two segments: ownership of properties that are primarily leased to government tenants and its equity method investment in Select Income REIT (SIR). The Company’s properties are located in areas, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey and New Mexico.

