$66.55 Million in Sales Expected for Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) to announce $66.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $67.10 million. Magic Software Enterprises posted sales of $60.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year sales of $66.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $283.00 million to $287.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $306.30 million per share, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $316.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.75 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

MGIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on Magic Software Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,315,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 118,890 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $6,150,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $5,201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

MGIC traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,234. The company has a market cap of $362.58, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.75. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.52%.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

