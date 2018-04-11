$668.76 Million in Sales Expected for Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to announce $668.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $679.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $659.30 million. Garmin reported sales of $638.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year sales of $668.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.26 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Garmin had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $888.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other news, insider Pao-Chang Huang sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $289,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Min H. Kao sold 262,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $15,767,164.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,760,554 shares in the company, valued at $525,983,662.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 465,453 shares of company stock worth $28,134,625. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Garrison Financial Corp purchased a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Garmin by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $58.69 on Tuesday. Garmin has a 1-year low of $48.50 and a 1-year high of $65.96. The firm has a market cap of $11,425.10, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.43%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “$668.76 Million in Sales Expected for Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) This Quarter” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/668-76-million-in-sales-expected-for-garmin-ltd-grmn-this-quarter-updated-updated.html.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. (Garmin) and subsidiaries offer global positioning system (GPS) navigation and wireless devices and applications. The Company operates through five segments. It offers a range of auto navigation products, as well as a range of products and applications designed for the mobile GPS market. It offers products to consumers around the world, including Outdoor Handhelds, Wearable Devices, Golf Devices, and Dog Tracking and Training/Pet Obedience Devices.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garmin (GRMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.