$670.39 Million in Sales Expected for GMS Inc (GMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) to post $670.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $685.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $647.17 million. GMS reported sales of $614.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full year sales of $670.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.73 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $585.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.08 million. GMS had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $46.00 price target on shares of GMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. Northcoast Research set a $41.00 price target on shares of GMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Instinet assumed coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price target on shares of GMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.09.

In related news, insider G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $1,259,654.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 495,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,709,262.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 495,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,229,029.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,499 shares of company stock valued at $4,709,382 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in GMS by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in GMS by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in GMS by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in GMS by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMS stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.78. 407,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,026. The firm has a market cap of $1,282.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.56. GMS has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.91.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems, or ceilings. The Company provides a product offering of over 20,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) of wallboard, ceilings and complementary interior construction products for interior contractors. It offers steel framing and ancillary products for its customers.

