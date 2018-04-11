$675.78 Million in Sales Expected for Citrix Systems (CTXS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) will report sales of $675.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $682.70 million and the lowest is $670.30 million. Citrix Systems posted sales of $662.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year sales of $675.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.98 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.06. Citrix Systems had a positive return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $777.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTXS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

In other Citrix Systems news, Chairman Robert Calderoni sold 2,655 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.64, for a total transaction of $243,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 163,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,977,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 12,500 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $1,157,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,098,185.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,362,114 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 550,217 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $48,419,000 after purchasing an additional 349,230 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 687,354 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $60,485,000 after purchasing an additional 282,312 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,045,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 501,903 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $44,167,000 after purchasing an additional 142,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 328,341 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $25,329,000 after purchasing an additional 90,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,371,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,713. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $73.33 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,434.65, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.27.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/675-78-million-in-sales-expected-for-citrix-systems-ctxs-this-quarter-updated.html.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citrix Systems (CTXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.