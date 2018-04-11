HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Est�e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Est�e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Est�e Lauder Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Est�e Lauder Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its position in Est�e Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Est�e Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Est�e Lauder Companies by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.02, for a total transaction of $685,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,468.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara E. Moss sold 30,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total value of $4,218,177.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,642 shares of company stock valued at $29,740,621. 16.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Macquarie boosted their price target on Est�e Lauder Companies from $1.45 to $1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Est�e Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Est�e Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Est�e Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo boosted their price objective on Est�e Lauder Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.77.

Shares of Est�e Lauder Companies stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,002. Est�e Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $84.33 and a 12 month high of $153.24. The company has a market capitalization of $55,287.77, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Est�e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Est�e Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.86% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Est�e Lauder Companies will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Est�e Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

Est�e Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

