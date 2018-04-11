$7.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Medtronic plc. (MDT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) to post $7.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.74 billion and the highest is $8.04 billion. Medtronic posted sales of $7.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year sales of $7.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.30 billion to $29.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $31.03 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $30.27 billion to $31.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Argus raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.27 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.24.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 24,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $1,913,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Kuntz sold 78,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $6,769,726.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 149,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,910,895.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,469 shares of company stock valued at $11,016,054. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 856.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.72. 4,134,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,630,080. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $76.41 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The stock has a market cap of $105,014.30, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

