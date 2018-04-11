MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 72,740 Stifel (NYSE:SF)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel (NYSE:SF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Stifel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stifel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,263,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,628,000 after buying an additional 206,402 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stifel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Stifel by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,355,000 after buying an additional 141,127 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Stifel by 6.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Stifel by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 969,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Instinet raised shares of Stifel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nomura raised shares of Stifel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stifel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo lifted their target price on shares of Stifel from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stifel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ben A. Plotkin sold 9,012 shares of Stifel stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $570,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SF opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. Stifel has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,053.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.72.

Stifel (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.55. Stifel had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $804.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Stifel will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Stifel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.03%.

About Stifel

Stifel Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. Its principal subsidiary is Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, a retail and institutional wealth management and investment banking firm. It operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment consists of the Private Client Group and Stifel Bank businesses.

