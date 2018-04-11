Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $12.57 Million in Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 73,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,571,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,460,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,227,000 after purchasing an additional 21,676 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 36.6% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 12,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 461.4% during the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 14,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $154.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49,145.95, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $147.28 and a 12 month high of $176.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 44.93% and a net margin of 35.14%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.61.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

