$763.47 Million in Sales Expected for Legg Mason (LM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) will post sales of $763.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Legg Mason’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $769.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $757.60 million. Legg Mason posted sales of $723.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Legg Mason will report full-year sales of $763.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.07 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Legg Mason.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Legg Mason had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Legg Mason to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Legg Mason from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Legg Mason from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group cut shares of Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LM. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 160,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Legg Mason during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 67,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,249,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,127,000 after acquiring an additional 114,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 18,126 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LM stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,481. Legg Mason has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $3,309.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

