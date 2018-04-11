$765.23 Million in Sales Expected for Pinnacle Foods (PF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) to post sales of $765.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $779.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $753.58 million. Pinnacle Foods reported sales of $766.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Foods will report full-year sales of $765.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.17 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pinnacle Foods.

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $883.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.53 million. Pinnacle Foods had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 16.92%. Pinnacle Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

PF has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

In other Pinnacle Foods news, Director Muktesh Pant bought 20,000 shares of Pinnacle Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.93 per share, with a total value of $1,138,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,762.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PF. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Foods by 476.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PF traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $53.25. The company had a trading volume of 805,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,039. Pinnacle Foods has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $66.67. The company has a market cap of $6,439.66, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Pinnacle Foods’s payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

Pinnacle Foods Company Profile

Pinnacle Foods Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded food products in North America. The Company operates through four segments: Frozen segment, the Grocery segment, the Boulder segment and the Specialty segment. Its products are sold through supermarkets, grocery wholesalers and distributors, mass merchandisers, super centers, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores and warehouse clubs in the United States and Canada, as well as in military channels and foodservice locations.

