Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys Shares of 7,800 iShares MSCI EAFE (EFV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE (BATS:EFV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Allegis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000.

BATS EFV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.33. 55,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

