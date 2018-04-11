$8.73 Million in Sales Expected for Sito Mobile Ltd (SITO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sito Mobile Ltd (NASDAQ:SITO) will announce $8.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sito Mobile’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.25 million and the lowest is $8.20 million. Sito Mobile reported sales of $6.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sito Mobile will report full-year sales of $8.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.20 million to $53.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $66.20 million per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sito Mobile.

Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Sito Mobile had a negative return on equity of 64.61% and a negative net margin of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services upgraded Sito Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sito Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sito Mobile in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sito Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

In other news, CEO Thomas Pallack bought 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $37,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sito Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sito Mobile by 570.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sito Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sito Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sito Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sito Mobile stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 294,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,596. Sito Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $100.14, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of -1.36.

About Sito Mobile

SITO Mobile, Ltd. operates a mobile location-based advertising platform serving businesses, advertisers and brands. The Company’s offerings include SITO Location-Based Advertising and SITO Mobile Messaging. SITO Location-Based Advertising delivers display advertisements and videos on behalf of advertisers, including various features, such as Geo-fencing, Verified walk-in, Behavioral Targeting, and Analytics and Optimization.

