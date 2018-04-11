888 (LON:888)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on 888. JPMorgan Chase upped their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 315 ($4.45) to GBX 325 ($4.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Numis Securities downgraded shares of 888 to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 258 ($3.65) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 312.60 ($4.42).

Shares of 888 stock opened at GBX 269.60 ($3.81) on Monday. 888 has a one year low of GBX 232.25 ($3.28) and a one year high of GBX 309.20 ($4.37).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “888 (888) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/888-888-rating-reiterated-by-peel-hunt.html.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.