8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Stake Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,049,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.14% of 8X8 worth $14,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 5.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 13.5% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 52,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $75.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. 8X8 had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 9,300 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $183,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bryan R. Martin sold 100,000 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $1,786,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,001,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,878,038.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,300 shares of company stock worth $2,116,970 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EGHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on 8X8 from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded 8X8 from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.90.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

