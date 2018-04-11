9COIN Tops 1-Day Volume of $0.00 (9COIN)

9COIN (CURRENCY:9COIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. One 9COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, 9COIN has traded flat against the dollar. 9COIN has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of 9COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007365 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.16 or 0.00854230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002969 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015230 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014373 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00171976 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00061466 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About 9COIN

9COIN’s total supply is 350,053,400 coins. The official website for 9COIN is live9coin.net.

Buying and Selling 9COIN

9COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to purchase 9COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 9COIN must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 9COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 9COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 9COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.