A Schulman Inc (SHLM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

A Schulman Inc (NASDAQ:SHLM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHLM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A Schulman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of A Schulman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Longbow Research cut shares of A Schulman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Gabelli cut shares of A Schulman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of A Schulman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in A Schulman by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,719,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,566,000 after acquiring an additional 142,687 shares during the last quarter. Glenhill Advisors LLC grew its holdings in A Schulman by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenhill Advisors LLC now owns 679,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 71,788 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in A Schulman by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 556,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in A Schulman by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in A Schulman by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after acquiring an additional 257,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHLM stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,028. A Schulman has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $43.88. The stock has a market cap of $1,263.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.79.

A Schulman (NASDAQ:SHLM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $674.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.10 million. A Schulman had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that A Schulman will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. A Schulman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.86%.

About A Schulman

A. Schulman, Inc is an international supplier of plastic formulations, resins and services, and provides solutions to its customers’ requirements through custom-formulated products. The Company’s customers span a range of markets, such as packaging, mobility, building and construction, electronics and electrical, agriculture, personal care and hygiene, custom services, and sports, home and leisure.

