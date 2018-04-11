Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,274 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $23,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $836,000. Suffolk Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,376,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,394,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 549,083 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $31,336,000 after acquiring an additional 45,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.47.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $58,634.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,112.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger Bird sold 8,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $518,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,261 shares of company stock worth $7,559,987 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $100,536.45, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.49. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $64.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/abbott-laboratories-abt-shares-sold-by-raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-updated-updated.html.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.