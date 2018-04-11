Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stake Lessened by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,654 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 8,568 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 3,653 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.47.

NYSE ABT opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $64.60. The company has a market cap of $100,536.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

In other news, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 27,733 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,726,656.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen R. Fussell sold 56,401 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $3,362,063.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,020,935.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,261 shares of company stock worth $7,559,987. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

