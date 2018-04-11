Credit Suisse Group Lowers AbbVie (ABBV) Price Target to $98.10

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $109.00 to $98.10 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of AbbVie from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $84.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.38.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $93.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142,568.22, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $63.12 and a 12 month high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 158.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. analysts predict that AbbVie will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 50.71%.

AbbVie announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Carlos Alban sold 83,574 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total value of $9,568,387.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,230,146.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert A. Michael sold 4,294 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $512,832.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,197 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,575 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/abbvie-abbv-price-target-cut-to-98-10-updated-updated.html.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.