Everence Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.9% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $528,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 150,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $544,418,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 137.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,854,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,989,000 after buying an additional 4,550,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Swann cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.02.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Carlos Alban sold 83,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total value of $9,568,387.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,230,146.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $2,946,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,532,908.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,197 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,575. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.80. 1,082,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,349,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $143,679.80, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.12 and a 12-month high of $125.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 158.15%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.71%.

AbbVie announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

