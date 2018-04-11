Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) Receives $30.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.43.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price objective on Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price objective on Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 406.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 206,775 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 221,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 74,002 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,040,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,046,000 after buying an additional 1,802,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $14.00 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $22.75.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. Abeona Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,263.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel gene therapies for life-threatening rare genetic diseases. The Company’s lead programs include ABO-102 (AAV-SGSH), an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA) and EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB).

