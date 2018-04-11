Aberdeen Chile Fund, Inc. (CH) Plans $0.21 Special Dividend

Aberdeen Chile Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CH) declared a special dividend on Wednesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.2107 per share on Wednesday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.22. 16,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,748. Aberdeen Chile Fund has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $9.64.

Aberdeen Chile Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Chile Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek total return, consisting of capital appreciation and income, by investing primarily in Chilean securities. The Fund invests in a range of sectors, including financials, consumer staples, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, energy, information technology, telecommunication services, healthcare, real estate and industrials.

