Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Abzena (LON:ABZA)

Abzena (LON:ABZA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 4th.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ABZA. FinnCap restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.99) price target on shares of Abzena in a report on Monday, December 11th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.13) price target on shares of Abzena in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

ABZA opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.29) on Wednesday. Abzena has a 12 month low of GBX 24.50 ($0.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 53 ($0.75).

About Abzena

Abzena plc engages in the provision of services and technologies for the development and commercialization of biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides antibody drug conjugate linker, antibody humanization, and protein deimmunisation technologies and solutions, which include phage display, Hybridoma sequencing, and developability assessment solutions for the discovery, isolation, development, and selection of antibodies; immunogenicity assessment and custom assays, as well as Cytokine Screen, an in vitro assay to evaluate the risk of biopharmaceutical products causing cytokine release syndrome prior to its test in clinical trials; antibody and protein engineering solutions, which cover Ig class and isotype switching, antibody reformatting and humanization, protein deimmunisation, affinity maturation, antibody and protein production, and bioassays and bioanalytics; and antibody drug conjugates, such as cysteine and lysine conjugation solutions, as well as ThioBridge, a disulfide rebridging linker.

