Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.27

Acceleron Pharma earned a coverage optimism score of 0.27 on Accern's scale.

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. Acceleron Pharma has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $46.93.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 804.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray upped their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cann restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.06.

In other news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $1,553,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,847,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $153,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,304 shares of company stock worth $2,425,062. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

