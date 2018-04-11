ACCO Brands (ACCO) Position Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,356 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of ACCO Brands worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 957,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after buying an additional 332,301 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1,058.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 349,700 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,013,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after buying an additional 212,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,367.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $566.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. equities analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 20.17%.

ACCO Brands announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 241,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $3,223,313.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 190,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathy D. Schnaedter sold 8,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $106,722.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,501.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 451,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,058,908. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “ACCO Brands (ACCO) Position Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/acco-brands-acco-position-lifted-by-goldman-sachs-group-inc.html.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.