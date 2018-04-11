Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Share Price

News stories about AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.5588645331784 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of ACRX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.30. 413,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,004. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.25, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.42.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The Company operates through the segment, which includes development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of pain.

