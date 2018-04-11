AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Receives $5.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.62, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.31. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million. sell-side analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock. Geller Family Office Services LLC boosted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) by 175.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the quarter. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.3% of Geller Family Office Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Geller Family Office Services LLC owned about 0.55% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/acelrx-pharmaceuticals-acrx-receives-5-00-consensus-pt-from-analysts-updated-updated-updated.html.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The Company operates through the segment, which includes development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of pain.

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.