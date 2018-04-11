AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.30. 413,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.31, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.42. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million. analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The Company operates through the segment, which includes development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of pain.

