Aces Trading Down 15.8% This Week (CRYPTO:ACES)

Aces (CURRENCY:ACES) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Aces coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Aces has a market cap of $0.00 and $32.00 worth of Aces was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aces has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00057324 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036680 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013305 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00108824 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00022500 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00038999 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00450890 BTC.

Aces Coin Profile

ACES is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Aces’ official Twitter account is @CoinAces.

Aces Coin Trading

Aces can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is not possible to buy Aces directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aces must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aces using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Aces Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aces and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.