Acorn International (NYSE:ATV) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.20

Media headlines about Acorn International (NYSE:ATV) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Acorn International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 48.1871893865853 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE:ATV traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304. Acorn International has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $21.84.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Acorn International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th.

Acorn International Company Profile

Acorn International, Inc, an integrated multi-platform marketing company, develops, promotes, and sells a portfolio of proprietary-branded products; and third parties products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distribution Sales. The company, through its direct sales business platform, markets and sells products directly to consumers through its outbound marketing platform and Internet sales platform.

