Active Energy Gr (LON:AEG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued on Friday, March 16th.

AEG traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3.90 ($0.06). 2,385,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. Active Energy Gr has a 1-year low of GBX 1.86 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 5.19 ($0.07).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Active Energy Gr (LON:AEG) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/active-energy-group-aeg-earns-corporate-rating-from-northland-securities-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Active Energy Gr

Active Energy Group PLC engages in wood chip processing and distribution in Turkey, Ukraine, and Romania. The company operates through three segments: MDF Wood Chip, Forestry & Natural Resources, and BFE Fuel Solutions. It provides timberland development services for forestry owners; industrial wood fibre for MDF manufacturers; and second-generation biomass coal replacement fuels for industrial power generators.

Receive News & Ratings for Active Energy Gr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Active Energy Gr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.