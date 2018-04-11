Actuant Co. (ATU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) will announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Actuant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Actuant reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Actuant will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Actuant.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Actuant had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Actuant from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Actuant from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Actuant from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Actuant in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Actuant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Actuant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Actuant by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Actuant in the third quarter worth $162,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Actuant in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Actuant in the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Actuant in the fourth quarter worth $313,000.

NYSE:ATU traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.27. The stock had a trading volume of 220,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,222. Actuant has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1,350.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.52.

About Actuant

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures and distributes a range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy and Engineered Solutions. The Company’s Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure and production automation markets.

