Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 16th

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the electronics maker on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 16th.

Acuity Brands has a payout ratio of 5.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Acuity Brands to earn $8.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

NYSE AYI opened at $130.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5,457.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $119.02 and a fifty-two week high of $208.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $842.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.97 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 20.56%. analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $190.00 price objective on Acuity Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $175.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. JMP Securities upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.08.

Acuity Brands declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 16th” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/acuity-brands-inc-ayi-to-go-ex-dividend-on-april-16th.html.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, such as recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, landscape, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.