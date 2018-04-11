Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Stock Price

News headlines about Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Acushnet earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.9052877670584 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

GOLF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.11. The company had a trading volume of 271,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,464. The stock has a market cap of $1,759.95, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.16. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $351.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.49 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 5.90%. analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 42.28%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOLF shares. Compass Point cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. The Titleist Golf Balls segment designs, manufactures, and sells golf balls under the Titleist brands, such as Tour Soft, Velocity, and DT TruSoft, as well as under the Pinnacle brand.

