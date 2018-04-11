Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.07

News stories about Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Adamis Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.3376715694451 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price target on Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James Financial set a $7.00 price target on Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $115.19, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.31. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $6.45.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.07” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/adamis-pharmaceuticals-admp-earning-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-accern-reports-updated-updated-updated.html.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of its specialty pharmaceutical products. The Company is developing various products in the allergy and respiratory markets, including a dry powder inhaler technology that it acquired from 3M Company (3M).

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.