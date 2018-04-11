Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Takes Position in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 113,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,834,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Celgene by 11.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,962,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,181,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,673 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Celgene by 0.9% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,556,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,539,407,000 after purchasing an additional 98,943 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Celgene by 11.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,410,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,372,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,272 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Celgene by 2.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,231,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,832,000 after purchasing an additional 148,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Celgene by 2.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,828,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,241,000 after purchasing an additional 76,872 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Celgene stock opened at $89.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.99. Celgene Co. has a twelve month low of $84.25 and a twelve month high of $147.17. The company has a market cap of $65,394.15, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. Celgene had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celgene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on CELG. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Celgene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.68.

In other news, Director Ernest Mario sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $1,263,331.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Loughlin sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $851,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,120 shares of company stock worth $3,879,509 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

