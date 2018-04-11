adbank (ADB) Price Reaches $0.0105 on Exchanges

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 5:00 AM ET on March 27th. One adbank token can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta, Kucoin and IDEX. adbank has a market cap of $4.07 million and $11,823.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, adbank has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002943 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00789964 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014563 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00039970 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00172696 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00066251 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

adbank Token Profile

adbank’s launch date was November 15th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 386,454,660 tokens. The official website for adbank is adbank.network. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

adbank can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, IDEX and Kucoin. It is not currently possible to buy adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

