Adecoagro SA (AGRO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRO. EMS Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. EMS Capital LP now owns 8,462,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,400 shares during the period. Compass Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 4th quarter worth $9,839,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,028,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,976,000 after acquiring an additional 418,316 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 4th quarter worth $2,784,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AGRO opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $912.92, a PE ratio of 95.13 and a beta of 1.12.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA is a holding company. The Company is involved in a range of businesses, including farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. The Company is organized into three main lines of business: farming; land transformation, and sugar, ethanol and energy.

