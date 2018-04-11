Adept Telecom’s (ADT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Adept Telecom (LON:ADT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.65) target price on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Northland Capital Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.65) price objective on shares of Adept Telecom in a research report on Thursday, April 5th.

Shares of ADT opened at GBX 340 ($4.81) on Wednesday. Adept Telecom has a one year low of GBX 256.20 ($3.62) and a one year high of GBX 385 ($5.44).

In related news, insider Christopher Kingsman bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 305 ($4.31) per share, for a total transaction of £2,440,000 ($3,448,763.25). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 934,537 shares of company stock valued at $284,933,785.

Adept Telecom Company Profile

AdEPT Telecom plc provides voice and data telecommunication services to small and medium-sized business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. It offers landline call, line rental, broadband, IT, and mobile and data connectivity services, as well as IP telephony, and support and maintenance services.

