ADF Group (DRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ADF Group (TSE:DRX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 12th.

ADF Group stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.80. 1,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723. ADF Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.03.

About ADF Group

ADF Group Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the design and engineering of connections, fabrication, including industrial coating, and the installation of steel structures and steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork. The Company’s products and services intends for the five principal segments of the non-residential construction market: office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes and transport infrastructures.

