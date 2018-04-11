Contrasting Adient (ADNT) and The Competition

Adient (NYSE: ADNT) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Adient to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adient and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Adient $16.21 billion $877.00 million 7.02 Adient Competitors $7.89 billion $494.31 million 13.32

Adient has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Adient is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Adient and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adient 3.19% 18.72% 6.35% Adient Competitors 2.26% 23.13% 5.82%

Dividends

Adient pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Adient pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 21.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Adient and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adient 2 7 2 0 2.00 Adient Competitors 255 1250 1819 81 2.51

Adient currently has a consensus price target of $67.30, indicating a potential upside of 2.48%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 9.61%. Given Adient’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adient has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Adient has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adient’s competitors have a beta of 1.35, meaning that their average stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Adient shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Adient shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Adient competitors beat Adient on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company operates through two segments, Seating and Interiors. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, fabrics, and seat systems. The Interiors segment produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other products. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. Adient plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.