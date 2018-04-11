Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ADT (ADT) Share Price

Media coverage about ADT (NYSE:ADT) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ADT earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the security and automation business an impact score of 46.2023662279501 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

ADT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,120,085. ADT has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $6,830.41 and a P/E ratio of -26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.51.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The security and automation business reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. research analysts predict that ADT will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on ADT shares. ValuEngine raised ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ADT in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of ADT in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ADT in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs started coverage on ADT in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc is a provider of monitored security, interactive home and business automation and related monitoring services in the United States and Canada. The Company offers a range of products home security systems, home automation, security cameras, fire, home and safety, and monitoring services. It also offers residential, commercial, and multi-site customers a comprehensive set of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions.

