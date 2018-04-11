adToken Market Cap Tops $19.53 Million (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 1:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last seven days, adToken has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One adToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0325 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta and Bittrex. adToken has a market cap of $19.53 million and $2.66 million worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002926 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00795614 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014965 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014586 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00040389 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00173725 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00065080 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

adToken Profile

adToken’s launch date was June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. adToken’s official website is adtoken.com. adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

Buying and Selling adToken

adToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase adToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adToken must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

