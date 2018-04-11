adToken Price Hits $0.0323 on Top Exchanges (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. In the last week, adToken has traded 17% higher against the dollar. adToken has a total market capitalization of $19.35 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One adToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0323 or 0.00000465 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002933 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00793740 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015023 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014382 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00039678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00173140 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00064140 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About adToken

adToken was first traded on June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain. The official website for adToken is adtoken.com. The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

adToken Token Trading

adToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to buy adToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adToken must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

