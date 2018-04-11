Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 price objective on Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens set a $108.00 target price on Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $110.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

In other news, insider Thomas Greco acquired 8,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,252.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 135,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,327.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Brouillard sold 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $202,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000.

NYSE AAP traded up $2.72 on Wednesday, reaching $114.63. 518,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,280.37, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.56. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $151.72.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.47%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive aftermarket parts in North America, serving do-it-for-me (Professional) and do-it-yourself (DIY), customers. The Company’s stores and branches offer a selection of brand name, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and private label automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles and light and heavy duty trucks.

