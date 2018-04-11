Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Energy is a global leader in the development and support of technologies critical to high-technology, high-growth manufacturing processes used in the production of semiconductors, flat panel displays, data storage products, solar cells, architectural glass, and other advanced product applications. Leveraging a diverse product portfolio and technology leadership, Advanced Energy creates solutions that maximize process impact, improve productivity and lower the cost of ownership for its customers. This portfolio includes a comprehensive line of technology solutions in power, flow, thermal management, and plasma and ion beam sources for original equipment manufacturers and end-users around the world. Advanced Energy operates in regional centers in North America, Asia and Europe and offers global sales and support through direct offices, representatives and distributors, “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AEIS. BidaskClub downgraded Advanced Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on Advanced Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Shares of AEIS stock traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $64.89. The stock had a trading volume of 55,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,882. The company has a market cap of $2,440.52, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. Advanced Energy has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $95.00.

Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $179.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.07 million. Advanced Energy had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 20.55%. Advanced Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Advanced Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Advanced Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Advanced Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power systems, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

