Advisor Group Inc. Has $755,000 Stake in Smith & Nephew plc (SNN)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of $31.59 and a one year high of $40.43. The company has a market cap of $16,379.06, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a $0.444 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling medical devices and services. Its products and services include Sports Medicine Joint Repair, Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies (AET), Trauma & Extremities, Other Surgical Businesses, Knee Implants, Hip Implants, Advanced Wound Care, Advanced Wound Bioactives and Advanced Wound Devices.

